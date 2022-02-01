Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

