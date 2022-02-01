Analysts Expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 36,520 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $268,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.