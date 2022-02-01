Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

