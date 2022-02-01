Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

