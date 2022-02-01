Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,599. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

