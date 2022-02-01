Analysts Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 9,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.