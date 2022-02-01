Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 16,818,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,972,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.