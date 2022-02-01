Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

