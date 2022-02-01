Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

