Analysts Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $20.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $21.12 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

