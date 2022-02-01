AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,164 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.69 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

