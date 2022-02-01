Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4,124.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,619 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VTIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

