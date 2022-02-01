Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,938 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,010,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after buying an additional 389,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

