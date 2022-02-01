Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 71,046.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $572,000.

VGIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

