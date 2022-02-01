Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 105,758 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,758 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 26,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,864. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.