American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Software were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.68. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

