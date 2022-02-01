American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.