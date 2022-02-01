American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.