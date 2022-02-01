American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,838 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

