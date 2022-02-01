American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

