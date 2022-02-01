American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,400 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

