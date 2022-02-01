American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 188.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.