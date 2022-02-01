Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $134,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

