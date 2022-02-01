Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 27,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,984.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,160. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,307.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,375.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

