Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.41. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

