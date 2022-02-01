Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altus Power stock. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
