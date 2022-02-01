Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altus Power stock. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Shares of AMPS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. 2,443,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,378. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPS. Citigroup began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.