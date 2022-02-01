Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

