Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,706.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,844.58 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,826.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,811.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.