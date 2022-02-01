Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $52.82 million and $6.94 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.88 or 0.07183056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,401.75 or 0.99910718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

