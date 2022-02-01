AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,460 shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of NIE opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

