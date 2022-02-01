Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $821,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

