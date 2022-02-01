Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,943 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

ATO stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

