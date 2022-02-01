Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,780 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 228,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

