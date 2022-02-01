Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $723,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 354,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

