Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $800,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,122 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insperity were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,689. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

NSP opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

