Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,820 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,855 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

