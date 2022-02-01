Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,840 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

