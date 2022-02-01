Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,748 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Simmons First National worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.