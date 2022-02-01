Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,755 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

