Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.