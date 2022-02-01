Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.22 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.