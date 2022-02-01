Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.77 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

