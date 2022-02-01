Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

