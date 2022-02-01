Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

