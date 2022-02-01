Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 77.1% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

