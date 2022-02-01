Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,070 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

