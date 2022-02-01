Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

