Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

