Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.67.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $13.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $508.31. 42,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

